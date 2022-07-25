‘Prey’ Is Better Than the Original ‘Predator’, Critics Report

The latest film in the hugely popular Predator series has received positive reactions from critics ahead of its August 5 release on Hulu/Disney+. Prey (2022), which is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane), serves as a prequel of sorts to Predator (1987).

Directed by John McTiernan, who gave us Die Hard (1988), the original Predator pits a group of hardened commandos against an unseen foe deep in a South American rainforest. One by one, the soldiers are brutally picked off by what transpires to be an alien warrior that hunts for sport.

Related: ‘Prey’ Director’s Comments Suggest That the ‘Alien vs. Predator’ Movies Are Canon

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays Dutch in the film, never returned to the franchise, but that didn’t stop 20th Century Studios from churning out three sequels and two spin-off movies over the years. However, beyond that original film, fans and critics haven’t been impressed.

But now, that has all changed, as a special screening of Prey was unveiled by Dan Trachtenberg at San Diego Comic-Con last Thursday. Social media has been set ablaze with glowing reviews, with many calling Prey the best Predator movie since the original, while some are even saying it’s better!

Related: All the ‘Terminator’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, a YouTube film critic who’s admittedly a huge fan of the Predator movies, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Prey, calling it her “favorite Predator movie”:

“#Prey is my favorite Predator movie. (Coming from someone who’s a big fan of the original and also 2010’s Predators.) Love how the story is a deeply personal journey — one powered by Comanche tradition just as much as it is by Predator-sparked thrills.”

#Prey is my favorite Predator movie. (Coming from someone who's a big fan of the original and also 2010's Predators.) Love how the story is a deeply personal journey — one powered by Comanche tradition just as much as it is by Predator-sparked thrills. pic.twitter.com/2hjoGhk2Mw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 22, 2022

Related: 10 Things We Want to See in the NEW ‘Alien’ Movie

Another critic also described Prey as the best Predator movie since the original and that it “injects new life” into the franchise, saying:

“#PREY is the best Predator film since the original. @AmberMidthunder kicks ass in this awesome, no-nonsense, hunter/prey thriller that injects new life to the iconic sci-fi franchise. Director @DannyTRS delivers thrills, kills and sweet visuals. Really enjoyed it.”

#PREY is the best Predator film since the original. @AmberMidthunder kicks ass in this awesome, no-nonsense, hunter/prey thriller that injects new life to the iconic sci-fi franchise. Director @DannyTRS delivers thrills, kills and sweet visuals. Really enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/ulntXImBG2 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 22, 2022

Related: All 6 ‘Alien’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Stephen “Dirk” Libbey said that Prey might even be better than the original Predator movie:

“I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It’s got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It’s Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better.”

I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It's got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It's Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better. pic.twitter.com/Hml1dhPuQl — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) July 22, 2022

Related: Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘Predator’ Movie

Predator fans have been concerned about the upcoming installment, with many feeling that it’s another example of Disney adding “woke” politics into their projects, seeing as the film has a female lead protagonist (Naru, played by Amber Midthunder) who goes against gender norms.

Other fans, however, are simply concerned that the new Predator movie won’t be any good in light of recent sequels, particularly Shane Black’s The Predator (2018), which was supposed to kick-start a new wave of films but was a critical disaster.

If you’re still not convinced that Prey has the potential be a solid entry in the Predator franchise, check out the official trailer below:

As per 20th Century Studios and Hulu, here’s the official synopsis for the fifth film in the Predator series, Prey:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. — 20th Century Studios and Hulu

Related: All 6 ‘Predator’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Dan Trachtenberg recently hinted that there could be more Predator movies in the future. He also confirmed that Prey does not focus on the species’ first arrival on Earth, but rather a particular Predator’s arrival, meaning that future movies could be set even further back than 1719.

Prey will premiere on August 5 on Hulu in the US, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ internationally. It stars Amber Midthunder (Naru), Dakota Beavers (Taabe), Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, Dane DiLiegro (the Predator).

The film follows Predator, Predator 2 (1987), Alien vs. Predator (2004), Aliens vs. Predator: Reqiuem (2007), Predators (2010), and The Predator.

Do you think Prey will be better than the original Predator? Let us know in the comments down below!