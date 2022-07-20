Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘Predator’ Movie

“She hunts to live, but it lives to hunt.” It’s a tagline that suggests one of the most intriguing concepts for a Predator movie since the 1987 original. Now, 35 years later, and we’re on the verge of the fifth Predator movie in the series, ingeniously titled Prey (2022).

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. — 20th Century Studios and Hulu Related: 10 Things We Want to See in the NEW ‘Alien’ Movie

Predator isn’t the most disastrous franchise many will have you believe it is, but it’s fair to say that all fans have wanted for years is a suspense-fuelled Predator movie whose secret weapon is simplicity, something its ’70s sci-fi counterpart Alien (1979) also understands.

Predator has enjoyed three sequels to date, or five if you include the Alien vs. Predator spin-offs. The first sequel came in the form of Predator 2 (1990), which swaps out the claustrophobic hell-hole of the South American rainforest for the urban jungle that is downtown Los Angeles.

The film stars Danny Glover as hard-boiled detective Mike Harrigan, who’s caught in a four-way war between his own department, violent street gangs, a mysterious agency, and an alien warrior. Predator 2 is hardly the series’ answer to Aliens (1986), but its fresh setting is an admirable move.

Alien vs. Predator (2004) follows a team of archaeologists as they uncover a subterranean pyramid in Antarctica. But inside, they discover that the ancient structure is a ritualistic hunting ground, home to a Xenomorph “production line” — the Predator’s prey.

Fans weren’t happy with the film’s PG-13 violence, but Alien vs. Predator isn’t a terrible film. As for Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007), not only is it downright awful, you can’t really see all that much as it’s inexplicably dark. Probably a good thing given the overuse of violence.

Then we have Predators (2010), which finds a group of shady individuals stranded on an alien world — a Predator hunting ground. The film stars Adrien Brody as main protagonist Royce, and while a wash-rinse-repeat of the original, there’s a lot to love in this mythology-expanding entry.

When news of a fourth Predator movie was confirmed, with Shane Black at the helm (who also plays Hawkins in the original film), fans went crazy. Unfortunately The Predator (2018) is the worst entry in the Predator series, opting for comedy and popcorn-horror over suspense.

Now, as you can tell from the trailer, it looks like Prey is set to take things back to basics where Predator movies are concerned. In fact, it’s also set to take things quite far back, as it takes place long before the original 1987 film — 300 years ago during 1719, to be specific.

It looks like Prey might be the first of many new Predator movies, as director Dan Trachtenberg recently hinted that there will be many more to come. In an interview with Time Out, the Prey director discussed the future of the franchise, saying:

“There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise. The things that most excite me as the boldest swings and I think there’s scope to do other things that haven’t been done before.” Talking specifically about Prey, the director added: “There’s not a lot of dialogue in the movie. It’s largely told through action. Dubbing has come a long way. It won’t feel like an old Shaw Brothers kung fu movie. I feel like it adds a whole new layer of authenticity.”

Trachtenberg also recently clarified that the movie will not revolve around the Predator species’ first arrival on our planet, but rather that the Predator in this movie has never been on Earth before, making him as new to hunting as the film’s main hero Naru.

Prey has previously been compared by producers to the award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio film The Revenant (2015), in which a man must face the unforgiving elements of the American wilderness in 1823 in order to fight his enemy, and this is plain to see from the Prey trailer alone.

With no modern-day weapons at her disposal, it looks like Naru (Amber Midthunder) will be really up against it in the upcoming Predator movie sequel (or prequel, if you will). But we’re not overly concerned, because if it bleeds, she can kill it…

Prey will premiere on August 5 on Hulu in the US, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ internationally. It stars Amber Midthunder as the lead protagonist Naru.

