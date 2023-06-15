Disneyland Guest Targeted by Criminals in Parking Lot

Days after multiple women reported being digitally tracked by other Disneyland Resort Guests, another Guest reported a concerning incident at the Southern California Disney Park.

Though crime at Disney Parks is rare, it’s not unheard of. Violence is on the rise at Theme Parks nationwide, leading many to institute chaperone policies and stricter security protocols. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort both added “courtesy” policies to their Theme Park rules, giving Disney Cast Members more authority to curb violent behavior.

Thankfully, the latest criminal activity at the Disney Parks wasn’t violent. Still, it crushed the sense of safety one Guest once felt while visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney.

Reddit user u/returnofthezack drove a rental car to Disneyland Resort on Friday, June 9. They parked in the Pixar Pals parking structure before heading out for a fun day at the Disney Parks. But when they returned, their once half-full tank of gas was empty.

The most logical explanations include the family accidentally leaving their rental car running, draining all the gas, or an unknown leak in the gas tank. But neither occurred – and the gas tank hasn’t emptied on its own since.

“The security said they didn’t see that the car was left on and there is no gas leak,” they wrote. “It hasn’t done it since then. Dropped it down… to a half tank yesterday and was fine.”

While some Disney Parks fans were quick to write off the Guest’s story, others said it’s not unheard of for opportunists to target older cars that don’t have a locking function on the door to the gas cap.

“Nothing surprises me,” u/dockgonzo wrote. “Just be glad they got it from the filler neck. They usually just poke a hole in the tank.”

Always lock your car and hide any valuables when parking anywhere in public. Share your parking safety tips with other Disney Resort fans in Inside the Magic’s comments section!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.