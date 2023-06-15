Young Women Report Concerning Trend, Being “Tracked” at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort may be The Happiest Place on Earth, but it’s not the safest.

Though most Guests visit the Southern California Disney Parks without issue, violence is an increasing problem at Theme Parks nationwide. Instead of worrying about things like line-cutting and skyrocketing prices, Guests now have to worry about their personal safety at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

In addition to fights and verbal harassment at Disney Parks, multiple women have now reported being digitally tracked by other Guests.

Reddit user u/CharmingDistance recently shared their horrifying experience with other Disney Park fans, offering a grim warning to women traveling solo.

“My friend an [sic.] I started receiving ‘item found near you’ push notifications only to discover the AirPods were following us around the Park,” they explained. “What was strange was Park security, lost and found, and Anaheim PD acted like they had never heard of the issue.”

And it wasn’t an isolated incident. The Guest reported that multiple other young women approached Disney Security Cast Members with the same issue, suggesting another Guest or group of Guests may have been targeting women across Disneyland Resort.

Sometimes Apple AirTags and AirPods that you’ve already linked to your device can show up as unknown devices, but the Guest confirmed that this couldn’t have been the case: “Neither of us had AirPods with us.”

Always monitor your surroundings and alert a Disney Cast Member if you see anything suspicious.

While it could be an Apple glitch, it’s best to report any incidents like these to Disneyland Resort Security and the Anaheim Police Department. Have you ever gotten a tracking notification on your phone at the Disney Parks?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.