Police Respond to Child Abuse, Battery and 45 Other Incidents at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort welcomed local police more than a few times during the hot summer months.

As reported by The Orange County Register, Anaheim police responded to quite a few calls at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim during the months of June and July. Local police Department call logs show officers responded to cases of assault and battery, child abuse, arson, and brandishing a firearm, to name a few incidents.

Specifically, Anaheim Police responded to 21 different calls in June and 26 calls in July, all of which resulted in some type of action taken by officers.

The call logs for June are as follows:

Wednesday, June 1, 8:37 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Thursday, June 2, 1:54 a.m., Assault and battery, Report taken

Friday, June 3, 9:34 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Friday, June 3, 3 p.m., Assault and battery, Citation issued

Friday, June 3, 4:22 p.m., Trespassing, Suspect booked

Friday, June 3, 8:51 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken

Saturday, June 4, 12:35 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Sunday, June 5, 11:22 a.m., Petty theft, Report taken

Monday, June 6, 10:18 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Monday, June 6, 12:09 p.m., Vandalism, Report taken

Wednesday, June 8, 2:09 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Saturday, June 11, 9:09 p.m., Interfering with an officer, Suspect booked

Wednesday, June 15, 7:58 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Thursday, June 16, 11:15 p.m., Petty theft, Report taken

Sunday, June 19, 6:48 p.m., Interfering with an officer, Suspect booked

Tuesday, June 21, 10:07 a.m., Assault and battery, Report taken

Tuesday, June 21, 8:40 p.m., Petty theft, Report taken

Monday, June 27, 11:07 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Monday, June 27, 9:37 p.m., Trespassing, Report taken

Wednesday, June 29, 8:11 a.m., Disturbing the Peace, Report taken

Wednesday, June 29, 3:26 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Call logs for July are as follows:

Saturday, July 2, 8:37 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Wednesday, July 6, 8:52 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Saturday, July 9, 12:09 p.m., Assault and battery, Citation issued

Sunday, July 10, 7:22 a.m., Missing adult, Report taken

Monday, July 11, 3:55 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken

Wednesday, July 13, 8:38 a.m., Brandishing a knife, Report taken

Wednesday, July 13, 12:51 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Wednesday, July 13, 2:34 p.m., Child abuse, Report taken

Thursday, July 14, 12:26 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken

Sunday, July 17, 11:58 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Sunday, July 17, 10:20 p.m., Assault and battery, Report taken

Monday, July 18, 1:04 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Wednesday, July 20, 9:57 p.m., Missing child, Report taken

Thursday, July 21, 10:36 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken

Friday, July 22, 11:37 p.m., Grand theft, Report taken

Saturday, July 23, 12:34 a.m., Disturbing the peace, Report taken

Monday, July 25, 7:41 p.m., Grand theft, Report taken

Tuesday, July 26, 8:12 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued

Wednesday, July 27, 5:29 p.m., Brandishing a firearm, Citation issued

Wednesday, July 27, 8:09 p.m., Disturbing the peace, Report taken

Thursday, July 28, 10:37 a.m., Narcotics, Report taken

Friday, July 29, 9:57 a.m., Petty theft, Citation issued

Friday, July 29, 9:19 p.m., Arson, Report taken

Friday, July 29, 10:24 p.m., Disturbing the peace, Report taken

Friday, July 29, 10:29 p.m., Interfering with an officer, Suspect booked

Saturday, July 30, 10:13 p.m., Missing child, Report taken

While this list may look overwhelming and potentially make “The Happiest Place on Earth” seem dangerous, Disneyland is actually incredibly safe. Police are able to respond and asses situations quickly at the Resort. Police are on site once or twice a day on average at the Anaheim theme parks.

It’s also important to note that Disneyland takes a very robust approach to security inside and around its two theme parks and Downtown Disney district, all of which are equipped with metal detectors and bags checks at security checkpoints.

Police calls for lost and found property, patrol checks, and miscellaneous incidents were not included in this report.

The report for the Months of April and May included over 50 incidents, with one even including a bomb threat at the Resort. Just a few days ago, a Disneyland Cast Member was baited by a rogue, 3rd party investigator who shares his encounters on YouTube. The specific status of the investigation is unknown, but the YouTuber posted the following update in the video’s comment section:

Orange police department is taking this serious and has actually called me numerous times today for more and more evidence. I am pretty sure this guy may no longer be employed there, I will keep everyone updated!

At The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, a teenager was recently caught with a stolen firearm while at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Had you heard of any of these incidents?