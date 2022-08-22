Police Respond to Child Abuse, Battery and 45 Other Incidents at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort welcomed local police more than a few times during the hot summer months.
Related: Disney’s Bath Product Provider H20+ Announces Closure
As reported by The Orange County Register, Anaheim police responded to quite a few calls at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim during the months of June and July. Local police Department call logs show officers responded to cases of assault and battery, child abuse, arson, and brandishing a firearm, to name a few incidents.
Specifically, Anaheim Police responded to 21 different calls in June and 26 calls in July, all of which resulted in some type of action taken by officers.
The call logs for June are as follows:
- Wednesday, June 1, 8:37 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Thursday, June 2, 1:54 a.m., Assault and battery, Report taken
- Friday, June 3, 9:34 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Friday, June 3, 3 p.m., Assault and battery, Citation issued
- Friday, June 3, 4:22 p.m., Trespassing, Suspect booked
- Friday, June 3, 8:51 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken
- Saturday, June 4, 12:35 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Sunday, June 5, 11:22 a.m., Petty theft, Report taken
- Monday, June 6, 10:18 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Monday, June 6, 12:09 p.m., Vandalism, Report taken
- Wednesday, June 8, 2:09 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Saturday, June 11, 9:09 p.m., Interfering with an officer, Suspect booked
- Wednesday, June 15, 7:58 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Thursday, June 16, 11:15 p.m., Petty theft, Report taken
- Sunday, June 19, 6:48 p.m., Interfering with an officer, Suspect booked
- Tuesday, June 21, 10:07 a.m., Assault and battery, Report taken
- Tuesday, June 21, 8:40 p.m., Petty theft, Report taken
- Monday, June 27, 11:07 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Monday, June 27, 9:37 p.m., Trespassing, Report taken
- Wednesday, June 29, 8:11 a.m., Disturbing the Peace, Report taken
- Wednesday, June 29, 3:26 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
Call logs for July are as follows:
- Saturday, July 2, 8:37 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Wednesday, July 6, 8:52 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Saturday, July 9, 12:09 p.m., Assault and battery, Citation issued
- Sunday, July 10, 7:22 a.m., Missing adult, Report taken
- Monday, July 11, 3:55 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken
- Wednesday, July 13, 8:38 a.m., Brandishing a knife, Report taken
- Wednesday, July 13, 12:51 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Wednesday, July 13, 2:34 p.m., Child abuse, Report taken
- Thursday, July 14, 12:26 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken
- Sunday, July 17, 11:58 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Sunday, July 17, 10:20 p.m., Assault and battery, Report taken
- Monday, July 18, 1:04 p.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Wednesday, July 20, 9:57 p.m., Missing child, Report taken
- Thursday, July 21, 10:36 p.m., Narcotics, Report taken
- Friday, July 22, 11:37 p.m., Grand theft, Report taken
- Saturday, July 23, 12:34 a.m., Disturbing the peace, Report taken
- Monday, July 25, 7:41 p.m., Grand theft, Report taken
- Tuesday, July 26, 8:12 a.m., Narcotics, Citation issued
- Wednesday, July 27, 5:29 p.m., Brandishing a firearm, Citation issued
- Wednesday, July 27, 8:09 p.m., Disturbing the peace, Report taken
- Thursday, July 28, 10:37 a.m., Narcotics, Report taken
- Friday, July 29, 9:57 a.m., Petty theft, Citation issued
- Friday, July 29, 9:19 p.m., Arson, Report taken
- Friday, July 29, 10:24 p.m., Disturbing the peace, Report taken
- Friday, July 29, 10:29 p.m., Interfering with an officer, Suspect booked
- Saturday, July 30, 10:13 p.m., Missing child, Report taken
While this list may look overwhelming and potentially make “The Happiest Place on Earth” seem dangerous, Disneyland is actually incredibly safe. Police are able to respond and asses situations quickly at the Resort. Police are on site once or twice a day on average at the Anaheim theme parks.
It’s also important to note that Disneyland takes a very robust approach to security inside and around its two theme parks and Downtown Disney district, all of which are equipped with metal detectors and bags checks at security checkpoints.
Police calls for lost and found property, patrol checks, and miscellaneous incidents were not included in this report.
The report for the Months of April and May included over 50 incidents, with one even including a bomb threat at the Resort. Just a few days ago, a Disneyland Cast Member was baited by a rogue, 3rd party investigator who shares his encounters on YouTube. The specific status of the investigation is unknown, but the YouTuber posted the following update in the video’s comment section:
Orange police department is taking this serious and has actually called me numerous times today for more and more evidence. I am pretty sure this guy may no longer be employed there, I will keep everyone updated!
At The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, a teenager was recently caught with a stolen firearm while at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Had you heard of any of these incidents?