Disney World Removes Historic Attraction, Closed off Indefinitely

Guests will have one less attraction to enjoy while visiting Walt Disney World Resort, at least for the time being.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and it is home to four distinct theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Disney Park Guests are able to immerse themselves in the magic at the Orlando destination, and much of it is because of the attractions that are bountiful throughout the theme parks.

Of course, when we think of Disney World, we tend to think about the classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom Park, or the incredible new attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but there’s so much more than that.

If you’re planning to visit EPCOT in the coming months, you should be aware of one offering that won’t be available, at least for a while.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared an aerial photo of the Golden Dream, a replica ship that is normally a part of The World Showcase, that has been taken away and is now under refurbishment.

Aerial look at Golden Dream in refurbishment. In the EPCOT backstage marina.

Aerial look at Golden Dream in refurbishment. In the EPCOT backstage marina. pic.twitter.com/fvxlsM5Tql — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 12, 2023

The ship is a historically accurate replica of a 1776 Continental rum runner sloop. It typically sits in the World Showcase Lagoon at the America Gardens, and is one of the most overlooked features of EPCOT. Many of Disney’s most loyal fans have never even noticed the ship, but it’s certainly an impressive sight to see, and is one that gives Disney World Guests just a small glimpse into history.

It is part of the EPCOT Pavilion, “The American Adventure,” which features a show by the same name. “The American Adventure” is a patriotic presentation that combines film, audio-animatronics, and music to depict key moments in American history. During the show, a massive screen rises to reveal scenes and a variety of historical figures, including Mark Twain and Benjamin Franklin. The show explores the American Dream and the ideals that have shaped the United States. It celebrates the diversity, freedom, and innovation that define the American spirit.

Disney has not given any update on when the Golden Dream might return to its spot in the lagoon.

This is just a small construction project in the grand scheme of projects currently happening at EPCOT. Disney is in the midst of constructing the World Celebration Neighborhood, which will feature Dreamers Point and a statue of Walt Disney. In addition, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is a new walkthrough attraction that is expected to open later this year. When the attraction opens, it will be located in World Nature, in close walking distance of The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

