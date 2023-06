Going to a Disney Park like Disneyland and Walt Disney World can be an absolutely marvelous and magical time, but it can also be a lot to take in and deal with if families are unprepared. Fans have seen some rather appalling behavior from Guests of all ages when it comes to meltdowns, but could their be a common factor behind the freakouts?

We’ve seen Guests berate Cast Members, bathe in public fountains, and even attack Disney characters at Disney World, but what if that wasn’t because they were simply pushed over the edge and not merely due to rudeness brought on by mob mentality. The hectic environment can definitely wreck the senses, but where’s the line between overstimulation and entitlement?

Ever Have a Disney World Meltdown?

@dappermanatee is a former Disney World Cast Member that frequently shares his stories from the glory days at the Parks, but he also gives thoughtful insight into recent Disney drama. We’ve seen tons of reports of bad Guest behavior in the past, but his latest TikTok might shed some light on the situation.

If most Disney World Guests are traveling in a party of four or more during peak vacation season in the famous Florida sunshine, they’re setting themselves up for a grueling experience. Naturally, it’s understandable that some visitors would eventually crack due to over-exhaustion or overstimulation. Kids are going to be trouble, parents are going to lose their patience, and someone is going back to the resort absolutely exhausted.

The point the creator is trying to make is that all Guests and Cast Members are human, and that sometimes even family vacations can have their low points. Even the most magical places on earth aren’t immune from the occasional rough day.

That all being said, that still doesn’t excuse some outright destructive or belligerent behavior we’ve seen from Guests in the past. This is exceptionally true anytime alcohol is involved. The rules, guidelines, and Cast Members of the Disney Parks are there for a reason, and Guests wanting to get the most out of their trip should always remember that fact.

Have you ever seen someone lose it at Disney? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!