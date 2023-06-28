Child Locked Into Disney Ride in Living Nightmare

Everyone has a favorite Disney ride, from thrill-focused attractions like Space Mountain, the now-defunct Splash Mountain, Expedition Everest, and TRON Lightcycle / Run to story-driven dark rides like “it’s a small world,” Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Spaceship Earth. But what if you couldn’t escape your favorite Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort attraction?

This nightmare came true for one young Guest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. TikToker @brettroot shared this video of their son trapped on Avatar Flight of Passage, a simulator-style attraction in Pandora: The World of Avatar:

After the Disney ride ended, everyone else’s restraints automatically unlocked. But the young boy couldn’t escape.

Thankfully, he didn’t panic, and Disney Cast Members manually released the restraints after ten minutes. Could you spend ten minutes locked into a ride vehicle at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

More on This Disney Ride

Avatar Flight of Passage saw five-hour wait times when it opened in 2017 and remains one of the most popular, technically-advanced Walt Disney World Resort attractions. “Climb atop a winged mountain banshee for a breathtaking 3D flight over Pandora’s otherworldly landscape,” the official Disney ride description reads.

“Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape. Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi!”

Have you ever been stuck on a Disney ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

