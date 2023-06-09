Summer trips to Disneyland could be affected as Disney quietly updates the status of a fan-favorite ride. Are we ready for takeoff?

Visiting Disneyland Resort in the summertime can be a titanic endeavor for families and Disney fans of all ages, especially with growing crowds, increased wait times at most attractions, and high temperatures, among other struggles. And as if that weren’t enough, Guests visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure this summer could face the closure of their favorite ride, as Disney recently announced its refurbishment schedule for the season, shutting down multiple attractions in the coming months.

Some of these closures include Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Peter Pan’s Flight at Fantasyland, the Disneyland Monorail — which transports Guests between Tomorrowland and Downtown Disney District — Alice in Wonderland, which will shut its doors multiple times throughout the summer, and Soarin’ Around the World in Disney California Adventure.

While the closure of Soarin’ Around the World initially appeared indefinite, Disneyland officials recently updated the Resort’s website, quietly announcing that the beloved ride would resume operations on July 15, 2023. Only ten days after its closure, which starts on July 5, 2023.

Disneyland’s website did not add a note to the ride’s page, explicitly defining its temporary closure for a refurbishment as it usually does with rides and attractions undergoing maintenance work. However, the operations calendar for Soarin’ Around the World has been updated, stating that the ride will be open starting on July 15, 2023, during Disney California Adventure’s regular Park hours and Early Entry.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on the official Disneyland Resort website as of this article’s publishing, and Disneyland officials can modify the ride’s reopening day should they consider it necessary. Inside the Magic will keep you updated if any modifications are announced.

For those unfamiliar with Soarin’ Around the World, Disney describes the popular attraction as follows:

An Epic Aerial Adventure

Strap in and prepare for lift off! Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. Ride the Sky Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.