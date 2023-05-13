Few Americans Invested in the DeSantis Crusade Against “Woke” Disney

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues his battle with the Walt Disney Company, fewer and fewer Americans are invested in the conflict while Disney maintains its overall popularity.

As most readers are aware at this point, the DeSantis/Disney feud began when the company spoke against the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The Governor then made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to ensure he controlled them. Disney responded to the new board by creating a contract with the former board, giving the company control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District until the last living descendent of King Charles III, two-year-old Princess Lillibet of Sussex, passed away.

DeSantis has since gone on a tear against the company by threatening to open a prison right next to Disney World, nullifying the contract in the Florida legislature, taking control of Disney’s monorail, and putting forward the potential of placing a lien on Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney Company has since sued DeSantis, saying that the attacks are politically motivated and personal. Surprisingly, multiple Republicans have sided with Disney on the issue, including former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, all potential Presidential Candidates for 2024.

All of this has caused many political and economic pundits to wonder how this feud will affect both Disney’s finances and Governor Desantis’ Presidential campaign. The answer to both? Not much.

Americans Still Love Disney Despite DeSantis

According to a Yahoo News and YouGov poll, Democrats and Republicans tend to fall along party lines regarding the Disney/DeSantis feud. Most Democrats believe that DeSantis acted inappropriately, while Republicans think that Disney should have never commented on the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill in the first place.

This is entirely expected since a majority of Republicans cite “wokeness” and minors identifying as transgender as significant issues that need to be addressed, and Democrats are more concerned with racism, abortion restrictions, and book banning, three things that the Republican Governor has pushed in Florida.

But despite these opinions falling along party lines, Disney still has an overall positive approval rating in the United States, with 52% of Americans thinking favorably of the company compared to only 34% unfavorable. In fact, most Independents (38%) side with Disney in their lawsuit against the Florida Governor.

More than anything, a majority of Americans flat-out don’t care about DeSantis’ war against the Walt Disney Company. Most citizens either have mixed feelings about the whole debacle or don’t know enough about the situation to have an opinion. In the end, it looks like the only people Governor Ron DeSantis is winning over with this feud are Republicans who already agree with him.

Where do you side in the DeSantis/Disney duel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!