Fellow Republican Nikki Haley Blasts DeSantis Over Disney Feud

As Republican Governor Ron Desantis’ feud against the Walt Disney Company continues, fellow Republican and potential Presidential candidate Nikki Haley slams the Governor for his hypocrisy and harming Floridians.

As most readers are aware at this point, the DeSantis/Disney feud began when the company spoke against the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The Governor then made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to ensure he controlled them.

Disney responded to the new board by creating a contract with the former board, giving the company control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District until the last living descendent of King Charles III passed away. Currently, said descendent is two years old.

DeSantis has since gone on a tear against the company by threatening to open a prison right next to Disney World, nullifying the contract in the Florida legislature, taking control of Disney’s monorail, and putting forward the potential of placing a lien on Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney Company has since sued DeSantis, saying that the attacks are politically motivated and personal. Surprisingly, multiple Republicans have sided with Disney on the issue, including former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Matt Gaetz. Now, fellow Republican Nikki Haley can add her name to the list of dissenting GOP.

Haley Calls DeSantis a Hypocrite and “Thin-Skinned”

One of DeSantis’ most adamant Republican contrarians has been former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The former United Nations Ambassador has called out the Florida Governor for his “Don’t Say Gay” law not going far enough and his hypocrisy while dealing with Disney.

“Keep in mind DeSantis took $50,000 worth of contributions from Disney prior to this. He took their executives and lobbyists and put them on prominent state boards.” Haley continued, “He passed the largest corporate subsidies in Florida history for Disney and Florida right before this, so suddenly they criticize you, and you’re gonna have thin skin and do a lawsuit that costs taxpayer dollars.”

Nikki Haley continued her criticism, pleading with Governor DeSantis to return things to business as normal. “As a governor talking to another governor who has dealt with work with companies in her state, pick up the phone, meet with the executives, and get back to the normal life of business for Florida. Because at the end of the day, businesses are our partners.”

“We need them because they employ a lot of people, and they take care of a lot of families. They bring a lot of revenue to the state.”

This critique is not new from Haley, who has gone so far as to invite the Walt Disney Company to move its operations to South Carolina. DeSantis has not yet replied to Haley’s comments.

