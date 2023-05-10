Emilia Clarke’s Marvel debut is drawing very close!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has united some amazing talent from across Hollywood, and many actors and actresses who fans wouldn’t think would otherwise join in. Stars like Tommy Lee Jones, Glenn Close, Sylvester Stallone, Danny Pudi, and even Miley Cirus have all made appearances in one way or another. Now, Marvel plans to add one more to the roster.

It’s no surprise that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are looking to add great talent to those involved with the franchise. While many great actors have held background roles, outstanding talents like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, and so many others have made the franchise what it is today.

Actors like these and others who’ve starred in Marvel movies that really take the roles seriously make the movies and series all that much better, bringing realism, emotion, and gravitas to what could otherwise be a very silly subject. They bring great stories and characters to life, and this new offering from Marvel Studios promises more of the same.

The upcoming series, Secret Invasion, is bound to be one of Marvel’s most interesting forrays into the world of espionage and secrecy. The Skrulls have invaded society on many levels, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is the one that has to figure things out before it’s too late. Jackson isn’t the only amazing talent on the roster, though: he’ll be joined by Marvel Alumni Don Cheadle and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as a few Marvel first-timers.

Though she isn’t the first Game of Thrones star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Kit Harington in Eternals (2021), fans are elated to see Emlia Clarke’s first steps into the world of Marvel. Clarke, who plays G’iah, one of the many shape-shifting Skrulls in the series, has been seen in promotional images and glimpses here and there, but The Direct just revealed what is perhaps the best look yet.

Clarke plays Mendelsohn’s daughter in the series, and though Talos (Mendelsohn) is firmly on the side of Fury (Jackson), G’iah (Clarke) has her struggles with the world she’s been brought up in. Last seen as a child in Captain Marvel (2019), Clarke’s character could prove to be a key figure in the war between the Skrulls and humanity itself.

Secret Invasion comes to Disney+ next month, June 21, 2023, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes and others. The series will reportedly follow Fury (Jackson) as he tries to save humanity from an undercover Skrull invasion.

What do you think of this new image? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!