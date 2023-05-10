Even Samuel L. Jackson Is Confused About Nick Fury…

Where in the world was Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)?

When it comes to cloak-and-dagger operations and everything covert in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nick Fury (Jackson) is the one to call. From the very beginning of the franchise in Iron Man (2008), he’s been the secretive leader of SHIELD and organizer of the Avengers Initiative. With his early involvement, fans had to wonder, in many Marvel movies…where was he?

After the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Nick Fury (Jackson) made fewer and fewer appearances. Yes, there were occasional cameos in movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but it wasn’t until Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) that he returned to some form of prominence, and even then it was, in fact, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and not Fury (Jackson) himself.

So where did the former director of SHIELD go? After starting The Avengers and playing key roles in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Age of Ultron, why did he just disappear? After audiences learned in Captain Marvel (2019) that he had been dedicating himself to the Avengers Initiative since the 90s, why would he just let all of that go?

On top of that, why would he allow Talos (Mendelsohn) to take his place on Earth, and when did that switch occur? Marvel fans are hoping that the answers to these questions and more will be revealed as part of the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The new show, originally a movie, now a long-form series, will deal heavily with Skrulls like Talos (Mendelsohn) and could shed some light on Fury’s (Jackson) motivations and how long he’s been gone.

However, it still doesn’t answer some questions that fans have had and that Samuel L. Jackson himself has had. Comicbook reported on comments made by the Marvel star in which he revealed that he, too, was scratching his head on Nick Fury’s (Jackson) whereabouts during certain moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I was trying to figure out where I was during Civil War, when the kids were fighting and I wasn’t there to say, ‘Everybody go to your room…Where was I during Endgame? It’s harder for me not to be there, than be there.”

Though fans know that for the majority of Endgame, Fury (Jackson) was blipped, the star makes a good point. A character with that much influence, that was able to bring together the Avengers in the first place, could have had a significant influence on the events of movies like Captain America: Civil War (2016), and how amazing would it have been to see Fury (Jackson) and the remainder of SHIELD in a helicarrier at that climactic battle in Endgame?

While Kevin Feige and other showrunners may have their reasons for sidelining the character, fans will finally see him get his due in his own series, Secret Invasion, on Disney+. The series is scheduled to premiere next month, June 21, 2023, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, and others. The series will reportedly follow Fury (Jackson) as he tries to save humanity from an undercover Skrull invasion.

