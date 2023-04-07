Disneyland Guest Has Multiple Medical Episodes After Being Denied DAS by “Rude” Cast Member

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer numerous accessibility resources, including but not limited to wheelchair and ECV rentals, disability-focused Disney Park maps, and the Disability Access Service (DAS Pass).

DAS allows Guests unable to wait in line to sign up for virtual queues and enter through the Lightning Lane when their wait time is up. As nearly every queue at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, the DAS Pass primarily services Guests with non-mobility-related disabilities. Guests can register for a DAS Pass at Guest Services or pre-register online. Though video interview wait times can be long, it saves precious Disney Park time!

But the DAS Pass isn’t perfect. Some have criticized the Walt Disney World and Disneyland disability program for being too complicated, while others argue it’s being misused and needs stricter guidelines. One recent Guest claims Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have listened to those complaints.

Reddit user u/DisneyAddict2021 tried to pre-register for a DAS Pass before two separate Disneyland Resort visits but was denied despite successfully obtaining DAS at Walt Disney World Resort. “I get nauseous, dizzy, sweaty, and then start to lose my vision, and eventually pass out if I don’t lay down in time,” they explained. “It can happen after standing for 5 minutes, 15 minutes, or even 60 minutes….there is no set time.”

“The cast member was so rude and condescending and denied me the DAS,” the Guest recalled. “So, I went in February, ended up passing out in line to Soarin’ and was just generally miserable while standing and waiting in lines because I was afraid I’d pass out again.”

After being denied for a second time, the Guest felt defeated. “The cast member was also so rude and condescending too,” they wrote. “She treated me like I’m some sort of criminal and that my issue wasn’t a big deal. She just told me to rent a scooter or get a wheelchair. I don’t have an issue with walking and don’t need a wheelchair or scooter.”

“She also said there are plenty of places to sit while standing in lines for the rides. Where are all these mystery places to sit, because I stood in line for 2.5 hours for radiator springs and had yet to see places to sit.”

Are you happy with Walt Disney World and Disneyland disability services? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.