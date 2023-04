From drinking around the World Showcase at EPCOT to sipping a Star Wars cocktail at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World and drinking have become synonymous for many adult Guests. Some fans admonish a so-called Disney “Drinking Culture,” but that hasn’t stopped the Central Florida Disney Park from rapidly expanding its alcoholic beverage offerings.

But indulging in a bit of drunk Disney fun isn’t just for childless Disney Adults. Many parents grab a green beer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or head to Disney Springs for a relaxing evening after lugging kids around Walt Disney World Resort. Over on TikTok, one mom recently shared her favorite “hack” that makes Walt Disney World drinking much easier:

Nicki Marie (@nickiunplugged) found a fantastic margarita inside the lounge at Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A., located conveniently across from The Boneyard playground. She told her kids it was voted the “BEST playground in America,” encouraging them to play as long as they wanted while she enjoyed a relaxing drink.

“Park Hopping like an absolute BOSS,” she wrote. “Mama earned this.”

Parents loved Nicki’s hack. “Our kids played on that playground for a solid hour while me [and] the wife sipped margs, it was greatness,” said @coachjonny2511.

“My kids spent two margaritas worth of time at that playground last fall,” @noodlesandbug wrote.

“After a trip to Disney with my 5 kids, my husband was asking each of them what their favorite ride was,” @t_Koch5 recalled. “When they were done saying theirs, I was thinking of mine, when my second son said ‘Mom’s favorite part of the trip was the trip through the margarita line’. He wasn’t wrong.”

