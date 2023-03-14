TikToker Drops Phone Into Disneyland Wishing Well, Gets Perfect Shot

Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure welcome tens of thousands of Guests daily. Many of them consider themselves social media content creators or Disney Influencers. But few find such success as Tory (@toodarling), a TikToker and Disney cosplayer with over 300,000 followers.

While many Disney Parks fans have advocated banning Disneyland TikTokers for filming other Guests without consent and behaving immaturely, Tory tries to keep things positive. She recently visited Disneyland Park for Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite, taking advantage of the rare lapse in costume rules to cosplay as Peter Pan alongside a friend dressed as Wendy.

When filming content for TikTok, Tory set up her phone on Snow White’s Wishing Well. Then, disaster struck – the phone fell into the water. But to everyone’s surprise, it kept filming:

As Tory’s friend went to find a Disney Cast Member, a crowd of onlookers formed. They waved at the camera and posed together until one brave Guest reached into Snow White’s Wishing Well and rescued the phone.

A commenter pointed out that the video is “definitely a unique shot of the well that no one else has,” and Tory agreed. Once she realized her phone was unharmed, Tory said she was “thinking the same thing.”

Of course, the Disneyland TikToker didn’t drop the phone in on purpose and warned others not to follow suit. “I realize it was dumb to prop my phone on there but we all make mistakes,” Tory wrote. “Please don’t do this on purpose. Cast Members deal with enough.”

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve ever made at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.