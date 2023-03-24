Marvel Star Can’t Believe Fans Don’t Recognize Her, “How Is This Possible?”

This Marvel Star still isn’t recognized…

Being a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bound to change your life. In many cases, it has catapulted actors to stardom, making their faces instantly recognizable. It doesn’t hurt that, in many cases, these people are playing superheroes, people who fans have idolized for years, brought to life on the big screen! Apparently, though, this hasn’t been the case for every Marvel star!

For many celebrities, being able to fly under the radar is a very desirable thing. Many purposefully dress in concealing clothing, sunglasses, or with personal security to be able to do the simple, day-to-day tasks of everyday life, like going to the grocery store or grabbing a bite to eat. Even Marvel characters like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and others have been known to don unmarked baseball caps, hoodies, or sunglasses when going incognito.

Being recognized isn’t the worst thing in the world according to some, however, and on some level, it’s even sought after. That seems to be the case with this Marvel star, anyway. CBR reported on a recent interview given by Captain Marvel (2019) star Brie Larson, in which the actress revealed that, surprisingly, she isn’t recognized as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel when going out in public!

“If I’m checking out at the grocery store, I don’t get recognized…I get ‘Are you friends with my cousin?’ I am the classic face of ‘friend of your cousin…”I was just standing there, and he was like, ‘How is this possible?'”

Though Larson has appeared in four different entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, the general public apparently still struggles to place her face, though they do know that they know her from somewhere! This would, at least, make her day-to-day easier, being able to go about normal tasks without being mobbed by fans. Though it’s unclear how exactly she feels about not being recognized, Larson is, at the very least, surprised by it.

It’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility for any movie star to go unrecognized. Seeing someone on a movie or tv screen as opposed to in person are two very different things. Even then, there’s a certain amount of second-guessing: is that person really a movie star, or do they just bear a striking resemblance?

Larson will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Marvels (2023) on November 10, 2023. The film, although delayed, stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The story is reported to focus on Danvers (Larson), Khan (Vellani), and Rambeau (Parris) as the three struggle to figure out why they keep changing places seemingly out of nowhere.

