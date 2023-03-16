Guest Confidently Walks Through Disneyland With Stolen Chair

Some Guests steal props from Disneyland Resort. Others steal merchandise. But this is the strangest Disneyland theft we’ve ever heard of!

Though Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney claim to make up The Happiest Place On Earth, they aren’t immune to human behavior. Even after purchasing expensive Disney Parks tickets and navigating the confusing Park Pass Reservation system, some Disneyland Resort Guests aren’t afraid to ruin their vacations over a violent confrontation or the chance for a free souvenir. Some Guests even try to make a quick buck by stealing memorabilia to sell to Disney Parks fans online!

Others steal for convenience, like getting a comfortable seat for a fireworks show instead of standing after a long day! Reddit user u/pnw_diabadass recently shared the story of when they witnessed a fellow Disneyland Park Guest confidently carry a stolen chair through the Southern California Disney Park.

“Guy comes walking out of Tomorrowland towards the hub carrying a chair,” they recalled. “A cast member noticed him and said ‘sir…SIR…. Where’d you get the chair?!?’”

The man reportedly responded, “Oh, I found it,” and kept walking toward Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“My husband and I left the area so I didn’t get to see it play out,” the witness said. “But that was definitely a chair from the gummy bear docks over by small world.”

The Guest carried the chair all the way from Fantasyland, through Tomorrowland, and practically onto Main Street, U.S.A.!

