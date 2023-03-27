Security Forced to Confiscate Guest’s Camera After They Broke the Rules at Disney

While Disneyland rules are adhered to by many, there are a few Guests who challenge the Resort’s rules. This goes for any theme park in The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio. Still, after a string of bad behavior, the domestic Parks recently added a disclaimer to their websites stating Guests must be the magic they want to see.

Rule-breaking has always been present at the Parks and this story of a ride evacuation ended with a Guest getting their property confiscated by security while on their Disney vacation.

Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) and Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) are known for their splendor, indulgence, and cost. Over the years, these elements and many more that make a Disney Park, well, a Disney Park, have changed on a varying scale. Some say that the Disney experience has changed for the better with the introduction of Park Passes and Disney Genie+, which allow a more streamlined way to vacation. While others have condemned recent changes, claiming that the magic has all but gone from the place.

Either way you look at it, Disney World and Disneyland have changed immensely since reopening after the pandemic-wide closures.

One other thing Disney is seemingly honing in on is the increase in bad behavior seen and reported at the theme parks. In the United States, events of assault, vulgar language, offensive clothing, and rule-breaking saw both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort websites updated with a new courtesy section. The statement asks Guests to be the magic they wish to see.

Each Park holds its own set of rules and health and safety advice. From not entering Cast Member Only areas to not performing any activity that may cause disruption to Park operation to not wearing anything deemed inappropriate or of too much resemblance to an official Disney character, Park rules span everything from Guest attire to prohibited activities.

One rule that is still in place, but is seemingly let go more often than not, considering the amount of footage captured weekly, is filming behind the scenes at a Disney attraction. Guests may be evacuated mid-ride for a whole number of reasons, but what will happen if a breakdown occurs during the ride is that Guests will be escorted backstage in order to exit safely — a peek behind the curtain, as it were.

This is what happened way back in 2002, when not even a year after the tragic events of 9/11, a Guest was caught filming backstage at Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland Park’s New Orleans Square.

Disneyland rules were broken.

The tale comes from a thread that asked others what their stuck-on-a-ride story was, and user JediMindTriq revealed that a Guest was confronted by security upon being evacuated from Pirates of the Caribbean.

They said how the boat stopped just before the ocean scene with the canon-firing ships, and after 15-20 minutes, Cast Members asked the Guests to exit the boat and then leave through the emergency exit.

During this time, another Guest took out his film camera and began to take photos. Cast Members asked the Guest not to take any photos. Upon exiting the backstage area, the user writes how “there were [three] security guys waiting for him, telling him they needed to confiscate his camera.” The Guest refused and began to argue with the guards.

The user does not know what happened to the Guest in the end and speculates they may have been taken to Disney jail and “reprogrammed” to be made into one of the animatronics on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction for breaking Disneyland rules.

While not confirmed for this Guest, Disney jail has been used for many celebrities like Blake Lively and, most recently, Rebel Wilson.

