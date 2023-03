Disneyland Resort is home to two Disney Parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure), multiple Resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney district. Located in sunny Southern California, The Happiest Place on Earth is the dream vacation destination for millions of families. But with one single-Park Disneyland ticket costing anywhere between $104-$179, it remains out of reach for many.

But one TikToker claims she has the perfect, money-saving Disneyland “hack…” at least on a rainy day! She shared her thoughts on her Disneyland vacation in a video to her more than 400,000 followers:

The TikToker explained that she was at Disneyland Park until about 6 p.m., but the rain closed many outdoor attractions. She was waiting in the Guest Services line to get a refund on a Lightning Lane she could not use due to the weather when a Guest behind her told her that he planned to get a ticket refund because of the weather.

“I was like, okay, well, it doesn’t hurt to ask,” the Guest said. “So I asked the lady, like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if we’ll come in tomorrow because all of the rides were shut down.’”

She further explained that they planned to visit Disney California Adventure Park the next day but were worried because even more attractions at that Disney Park shut down in inclement weather. The Disney Cast Member asked her if they had fun at Disneyland Park that day.

“I’m like, ‘To be honest, I was kind of disappointed that a lot of the rides were shut down, but we had fun,’” the TikToker recalled. After that, the Disney Cast Member gave her two free Park Hoppers for her party with Disney Genie+, which she had purchased for her Disneyland trip.

“It just goes to show that one, the customer service is amazing,” she said. “…Two, it doesn’t hurt to ask. Anyways, I’m sharing because I’m super grateful because we spent a lot of money to come, and then it was kind of a bust.”

“If you guys ever come with your kids or your family, go ask,” the TikToker recommended. “I didn’t realize how accommodating they would be.”

