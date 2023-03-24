Disney is Scaring Your Kids, and They LOVE It

There’s an old saying that kids like to be scared; they just don’t know it yet. The Disney Parks aren’t exactly adrenaline-pumping theme parks, but they do have more than a few thrills and chills. While Walt Disney World isn’t going to be keeping anyone up at night, that’s not saying they haven’t gone dark on occasion.

There’s been a lot of speculation regarding a Disney Villain Park ever since Disney Imagineering expressed interest last week, but some fans are concerned that the idea would be too scary for younger Guests. While the proposed project would indeed have a bit more bite than somewhere like the Magic Kingdom, that might be the best thing for a new Disney Park or expansion.

Disney’s Dark Park

Anyone who knows their theme park history knows that the original Disney Parks have a long history with dark rides. While many Guests might be quick to say, “Disney would never do something legitimately scary,” they’ve actually been getting spooked by the mouse for decades.

Disney’s dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, the Haunted Mansion, and the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh have entertained and enchanted Guests for decades, but they also have one thing in common. Both the dark rides and the Disney Parks by a certain extension have one thing in common, there’s always one mildly scary element at play in nearly all the attractions.

Consider some of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides. Think about falling through the darkness on Space Mountain, Constance’s gleaming hatchet on the Haunted Mansion, or the Yeti on Expedition Everest. Even the puppets of “it’s a small world” have a minor creep factor to them.

To even further confirm the delightfully demented side of Disney’s dark material, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was notorious for literally dragging Guests into Hell! Can you imagine what Disney Imagineering could do if given the opportunity to expand on that idea?

A Balancing Act For Disney World

The reason Disney is able to get away with this is because they’ve perfected the technique they’ve had since the very beginning. Former Disney animator Don Bluth has always been of the philosophy that kids can handle the dark stuff, just as long as there’s a happy ending. Needless to say, that definitely applies for the Disney Parks too.

Even the legitimately scary attractions like Expedition Everest and DINOSAUR have happy endings, the Guests escape the Yeti and make it back with the Iguanodon. The question is, can Disney do this on a much bigger scale?

Do you think Disney should go forward with a darker Park for their villain expansion? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!