Controversial Conservative Actor Confirms Involvement In Pixar Sequel

During The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar would produce sequels to Zootopia (2016), Frozen (2013), and Toy Story (1995).

While few details were revealed, some participants in the upcoming Walt Disney Pictures have announced involvement with the films. After Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) flopped at the box office, fans wondered if the Toy Story sequel would involve Chris Evans’ real-life Buzz Lightyear or the toy version. But wonder no more!

Tim Allen, controversial for his conservative views and occasionally insensitive jokes, will return to voice Buzz Lightyear in the untitled Toy Story 5. The actor shared the news on Twitter:

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!

It’s unknown if Tom Hanks (Sheriff Woody), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Joan Cusack (Jessie), or any other beloved voice actors will return for the film. Fans could even see the return of Toy Story 4 (2019) exclusive characters Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), Forky (Tony Hale), Trixie (Kristen Schaal), Bunny (Jordan Peele), and Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key).

Allen previously stated he gets “emotional” watching Toy Story 4, which was intended to be the last film in the series. His longtime friend Patricia Heaton attacked Pixar for “recasting” Allen in Lightyear. Still, Allen assured that he had no plans to star in the film and understood that the human Buzz Lightyear was a different character.

Despite the controversies, Allen has maintained a strong relationship with The Walt Disney Company. He starred in the Disney+ exclusive series The Santa Clauses, the first addition to the beloved The Santa Clause (1994) since 2006. Soon after the season finale premiere, Disney Plus renewed the series for a second season.

No further information about the untitled Toy Story sequel has been announced. Inside the Magic will report any breaking updates about the film!

Are you excited about Toy Story 5?