Guest Catches Near-Miss On Video as Phone Goes Flying Off Disney Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort is known for family-friendly rides that everyone can enjoy. But there is still some thrill to be found across Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

In New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, animatronics from Snow White’s Scary Adventures were repurposed on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, the first Disney Parks coaster that swings side-to-side. This attraction welcomes Guests 38 inches and up and contains small drops.

Though not as intense as Expedition Everest or Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster, Guests should still be cautious while onboard Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. Recently, a careless Guest lost their phone on the ride and nearly hit a bystander filming it. u/MattRichardson shared the video to Reddit:

Thankfully, the phone missed the Guest by a few feet.

All aboard New Fantasyland’s only rollercoaster! “Race through the diamond mine from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on a swaying family coaster ride,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Deep inside an age-old mountain, clamber into a rustic mine train and make your way up a steep incline.”

“At the summit, feel the wind across your face as you navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft—your creaky cart teetering back and forth. Soon, the dark sparkles with glittering jewels and you encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work. Chug through the cavern and climb skyward. At the peak, glimpse an incredible view of Fantasyland before racing back down to the foot of the mountain.”

Please hold tightly to your cell phone and all other personal belongings when you ride Disney attractions. If you drop an item, let a Disney Cast Member know as soon as you exit the ride.

