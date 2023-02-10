Disney Character Takes Brutal Fall

Disney Characters bring the magic alive for Guests of all ages at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Behind every character is a Disney Entertainment Cast Member doing their best to make every moment of your vacation perfect!

During Hurricane Ian in late 2022, Disney Characters were spotted comforting and distracting young Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guests during an otherwise terrifying event in their lives. Some watched cartoons with them in Resort hotel lobbies, while others led dance parties in activity rooms. These Disney Cast Members were volunteers who agreed to work away from their families during the storm to help stranded Guests.

But Disney Characters are human, too, and don’t get everything right all the time. Most recently, Mickey Mouse’s good friend Goofy took a fall in front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. @thedisneyemmy shared a video of the incident on TikTok:

Goofy is walking away from his meet-and-greet location towards a backstage exit on Grand Avenue near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. He trips as he steps up a curb and catches himself on a nearby building.

“Oh no, are you okay, Goofy?” a concerned Guest shouts. Thankfully, Goofy catches himself and makes it out unscathed! “No goofs were harmed in the making of this video,” the Guest joked in the caption.

This incident wasn’t as scarring as those captured in some viral “Disney Character Fails” compilations, but it certainly made for a memory that nearby Guests will never forget.

Have you ever seen a Disney character make a mistake while visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in our comments section.

