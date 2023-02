Walt Disney Imagineers create attractions that feel and look magical, but they’re still machines that break down occasionally! Most Disneyland Resort rides start operating soon after interruptions, but sometimes an evacuation is necessary.

This week, TikToker McCall Mirabella (@mccallmirabella) was evacuated from Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure. Instead of following Disney Cast Member instructions, the TikToker controversially took the opportunity to get content for her more than 700,000 followers:

“My friends and I boarded our car in Monstropolis. The ride started off normal,” Mirabella explained. “Then our car stopped, and the lights turned on. We had no idea what was happening.”

Eventually, all Guests were escorted off Monsters, Inc. and through a backstage area.

“Make sure you’re not recording, please,” a Disney Cast Member said to Mirabella as she exited the ride. However, she refused to comply.

“What are they gonna do, sue me?” She asked.

In the end, Mirabella said the experience was “all worth it” because the group received a free Lightning Lane selection.

This follows a recent incident in which a TikToker and musician stood up during an interruption at Pirates of the Caribbean. She blasted music from her phone and was the first to be evacuated from the ride.

More on Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Help Mikey & Sulley save Boo on this adorable dark ride that welcomes Guests of all ages. “Zip through scenes from the Disney and Pixar film Monsters, Inc. on a wild taxi ride with familiar scare-acters,” reads the official Disney attraction description.

“Venture inside the Monstropolis Transit Terminal and hail a taxi cab for a tour of the town. As your journey begins, an emergency ‘special report’ is unexpectedly broadcast inside your cab—a human child is loose in Monstropolis and must be caught! Help friendly monsters Mike and Sulley as they race to return little girl Boo safely to her home.”

Inside the Magic recommends following all Disney Cast Member instructions when evacuating a ride for your safety and the safety of others.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.