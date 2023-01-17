Guest Suffocates on Disney Park Ride

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024. Though no closing date has been announced for the boat ride at Disneyland Park, many fans are clamoring for one last trip into the Br’er Patch.

Amid reports that Splash Mountain is experiencing maintenance issues and soaking Guests more than usual, many Disney Parks fans are opting for ponchos to keep them dry on the classic ride. Unfortunately, this went horribly wrong for one recent Guest.

Reddit user u/HEXXIIN shared a photo of their brother on Splash Mountain’s drop being suffocated by his poncho:

Note to self – put ur poncho on the right way or when you drop it will fly up and you might suffocate (my brother on our last trip 😂)

Thankfully the Guest was able to fix his poncho and left the ride with a great story to tell – and a photo to prove it.

This classic log flume ride will close at Magic Kingdom on January 23, with a closing date announcement anticipated for Disneyland Park soon. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

