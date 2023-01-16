Disney’s Splash Mountain Turns “Ruthless,” Guests Scream as They Get Soaked

You will get wet!

Even though the Disneyland Resort is filled to the brim with iconic rides and attractions, few compare to the popularity of Splash Mountain.

This beloved log flume ride has been entertaining and drenching Guests for decades, but the ride will be undergoing a retheme very soon, as we’re sure you’re already aware.

Few things have been more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this revamp will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

There are just days left before the ride closes at Walt Disney World, with Disneyland’s version sure to follow very soon. Speaking of Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain, Guests recently got a lot wetter than normal.

A Guest sharing a video online of the ride, which appeared to feature a ton more water. The log comes crashing down hard, spraying waves of water everywhere. We doubt anyone in the boat made it out dry. Check out the full video down below:

Splash was ruthless today, and thank you screaming man for making this video perfect

In the Summer, the Tokyo Disney Resort alters its version of the ride, with Splash Mountain becoming a special new experience called “Soaked MAX” that promises to cool off Guests with the huge amounts of water added to the ride.

While it’s slightly sad that Splash Mountain will soon be no more, we at Inside the Magic couldn’t be more excited for the new ride, now called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will be opening sometime in 2024.

