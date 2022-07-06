Guests Face Intense Amounts of Water on Disney’s New Splash Mountain

Guests will certainly be cooled off when they take a ride on Disney’s newest version of the iconic Splash Mountain.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are all filled with their own beloved and magical rides, attractions, and experiences, a few rides stand above the rest. One of the most legendary rides in all of Disney Park history is Splash Mountain, a log flume ride that soaks Guests as they plunge down numerous drops.

Needless to say, Splash Mountain may be one of the most beloved experiences in all of Disney Park history. The attraction features lovable animatronics, great theming and storytelling, and incredible thrills as well.

While the ride may not be for everyone, with some Guests preferring not to get wet, the ride can be a great way to cool off in those hot summer months. This was the main goal with one version of the ride recently, with Disney adding some intense water features to the ride at Tokyo Disney.

We recently reported that the Resort would be changing Splash Mountain during the hot summer months, with the ride now being called “Splash Mountain Soaked MAX”.

The official post talking about the update stated the following:

At Tokyo Disneyland’s “Splash Mountain”, it is forecast that it will be “soaked” from July 1st …? Please enjoy the refreshing soaked feeling that you can not taste in the rainy season! Splash Mountain will be a special version “Soaked MAX” that will be even more soaked than usual for a limited time, so you can enjoy it even more in the hot summer. Please always wear a mask while you are on the boat. If you remove the mask when taking a photo in a torrent, you will not be able to view or sell the photo you have taken.

A large amount of water is also applied to the face, clothes and shoes. Be careful not to get the electronic devices such as smartphones wet, such as putting them in your bag or pocket

A video video shared on Reddit showed the changes which appear to be quite intense:

Splash Mountain is a beloved ride and has a home in three Disney Parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the Tokyo Disney Resort. More on the attraction below:

A Hare-Raising Ride