We’ve covered numerous viral incidents of TikTokers misbehaving and causing mayhem at Disney Parks. Many want Disney influencers and vloggers banned altogether because of the disruption to everyday Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests. Still, others believe TikTokers bring Disney Park magic to fans at home.

This week, TikToker and musician Elle Winter (@ellewintermusic) shared footage from an incident at Disneyland Resort. She claimed she was forcibly escorted off of Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park after standing up on the boat, filming, and blasting music while the ride was broken down:

Winter alleged that she was stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean for three hours, though that seemed to be an exaggeration. The lights eventually came on, and Winter stood up, yelled to other Guests, and played her unreleased song through her phone speaker for other Guests.

“I knew they were watching and listening to us, but I had a crazy idea,” Winter wrote of the experience. “I wanted to see if the crowd likes my unreleased song.”

“But Disney was NOT happy and tried to evacuate me,” Winter continued. She then showed footage of herself climbing out of the ride and continuing to film backstage after Disney Cast Members asked her to stop.

While Winter alleged she was evacuated because she stood up, played her unreleased song, and filmed Pirates of the Caribbean with the lights on, there are doubts about the veracity of these claims. As Winter climbed out of the boat, it appeared that Disney Cast Members were starting to unload other Guests from their ride vehicles. No other Guests from the ride have spoken out about the incident.

