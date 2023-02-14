Disney Pays Viral TikTokers After They Capture Shocking Video

Disneyland Resort is tagged as “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

When visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Disney Park Guests are treated to all kinds of immersive and magical experiences, including their favorite rides, entertainment offerings, and nighttime spectaculars.

Of course, one of the most popular offerings at Disneyland is to experience the classic attractions. Rides like “it’s a small world”, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Recently, Inside the Magic covered an incident that occurred while Guests were riding Pirates of the Caribbean. The Disneyland Guests were forced to jump from boat to boat as boats sank, and the Disneyland Fire Department had to evacuate the Guests.

The viral video has since received more than 1.8 million views on the social media platform. The TikToker shared more information following the incident.

The TikToker called the incident a “hot mess,” but according to reports, declined to comment when contacted by the LA Times. They did share in the comments of their video, however, that the group on the malfunctioning boat was given a $30.00 voucher for “dry socks” and access to the Lightning Lane for several attractions.

There’s no doubt that Disney wants Guests at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to have a magical experience when they come to the Parks. When something does go wrong in the theme parks, Disney is known for having great customer service, and Cast Members work hard to make sure that Guests are taken care of and that they receive proper attention.

In the event that a ride is evacuated, Disney Cast Members are expertly trained to keep Guests safe and will ensure their safety throughout the entire experience.

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.

When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story.

On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

What do you think of the compensation Disney paid Guests after this incident? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!