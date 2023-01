Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024. Though no closing date has been announced for the boat ride at Disneyland Park, many fans are clamoring for one last trip into the Br’er Patch.

Unfortunately, the Disneyland Resort ride is reportedly in bad shape ahead of its permanent closure. Guests report numerous maintenance issues and higher water levels than usual, leaving Guests soaked. For TikToker Alicia (@algalbabygurlz___), it was a significant problem:

Alicia shared a quick video from the iconic log flume ride, where she had to drain water from her collectible Loungefly backpack. “Oh no, your bag!” a friend shouted. “That’s not good.”

In the comments, Alicia explained that she’d been on Splash Mountain numerous times before, and the water this time was unusually high.

“The water filled the boat up to my ankles,” she wrote.

Still, she assured fans that her bag and its contents were okay after drying.

More on Splash Mountain

This classic log flume ride will close at Magic Kingdom on January 23, with a closing date announcement anticipated for Disneyland Park soon. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Adventure