Splash Mountain Dying a “Slow Death,” Fans Say

Some of the last Guests are riding Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort ahead of its 2024 retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009). Unfortunately, many are not happy.
Related: Disney Is Reportedly Retheming Iconic Space Mountain
Guests report the water ride is experiencing issues with animatronics, water features, and other mechanics ahead of its imminent closure. Hundreds discussed Splash Mountain’s numerous problems on Reddit this week, in a thread started by u/LLViewer.
The Guest said Splash Mountain is experiencing a “slow death” ahead of Princess Tiana’s arrival:
I went on yesterday and it was terrible. The lights were off in a number of scenes so they were pitch black. Some of the animatronics were barely moving, others were falling apart, and still others looked like they hadn’t been cleaned or had any care given for a while. Does anyone know why they are letting Splash Mountain fall into such a terrible state? I get that they may not want to spend money fixing things since they are going to be overhauling the whole thing soon but, for those of us who are fans of the ride, it might be nice to have a few final rides with a working ride (or at least a ride with the lights working).
Many agreed, further confirming our reporting over the past few months. “One thing my wife pointed out riding DL’s Splash recently – Parts that normally aren’t dark being dark now are legit scary,” u/PJMWJack wrote. “The idea that this thing breaks down often and not wanting to be stuck in a place like that.”
Others said Disneyland Resort likely isn’t spending the money to repair the water ride because Guests are still riding it. “Repairs and restorations cost a lot of money. Especially if there are any unique engineering difficulties,” u/TERFSArentFeminists explained. “Guests are still paying money to visit the parks and are still waiting in line for both attractions. So, Disney likely sees no reason to invest any money in fixing either attraction. Instead of ‘if it aint broke, why fix it,’ ‘if it’s still drawing people in, why fix it.’”
Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented publicly on any Splash Mountain maintenance issues.
More on Splash Mountain
No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Park. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland Resort:
Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.
A Hare-Raising Adventure
Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.
Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!
You Will Get Wet!
This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.
A Splash of HistoryMany of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.
Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.