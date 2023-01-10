‘Star Wars’ Actor Reportedly Frontrunner For New Reed Richards

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
(L-R) Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver Richard E. Grant in 'Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Credit: Lucasfilm/Topps Authentics

With John Krasinski out as Reed Richards, Marvel may be close to finding his replacement!

john krasinski as reed richards
Credit: Marvel Studios

There are still a few huge properties that Marvel Studios now owns that it has yet to bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One is the world of the X-Men. Though mutants have been teased and talked about in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart have even reprised their roles, no others from the franchise have even been hinted at. The other franchise? The Fantastic Four.

Patrick Stewart as Professor X in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Deadpool 3’ Reportedly Introducing ‘Fantastic Four’ Team With Chris Evans 

Much like The X-Men, The Fantastic Four has only a brief cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a surprise fan-inspired casting, John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Though part of an organization that helped defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), alongside Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) and Professor X/Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), his character didn’t contribute much.

The Illuminati trying to Stop Wanda
Credit: Marvel Studios

Shortly after being introduced, Richards (Krasinski) was quite literally torn to shreds by a vengeful Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). However, this variant of Richards (Krasinski) can’t be the only one for several reasons. Not the least of which is that, in Marvel Comics, the character is the ancestor of who would eventually become Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). However, this could easily change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Adaptation.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)
Credit: Marvel Studios

The other reason is that Marvel Studios has committed to releasing a Fantastic Four (2025). Rumors about casting have been buzzing even immediately following Multiverse of Madness. These fires were stoked by Krasinski’s statements last year about his not being involved in the new adaptation. So, who would take up the mantle?

John Krasinski as Reed Richards
Credit: Marvel Studios

In many rumors surrounding casting, the name Adam Driver, of Star Wars sequel trilogy fame, has been prevalent. In October of 2022, the actor’s name came up associated with Fantastic Four, but in a very general sense, indicating that he could fill any one of the famous roles, from Reed Richards, or Johnny Storm to Doctor Doom and in-between. Now, more rumors suggest that the Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) actor may be the frontrunner for one of those roles.

adam drivcer as Kylo Ren
Credit: Lucasfilm

According to a video from Beyond the Trailer and a report from The Direct, Adam Driver is the first choice for Marvel Studios to be Mr. Fantastic himself: Reed Richards. While this is far from confirmed, a few factors make this a pretty safe theory: Firstly, time is winding down: we are now just two years away from a Fantastic Four release, and potential cameos could be forthcoming even sooner. Figuring in time for principle photography and post-production now would be the time to get a cast together.

Adam Driver in the 65 movie trailer
Credit: Columbia Pictures

Related: Disappointing Update About ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast, Might Hurt MCU Future

The second factor is the frequency and consistency with which these rumors have popped up. Once might be a coincidence, but several times, and from several different sources, seem to be pointing to something verifiable. Driver would lend a completely different interpretation to the role, and it would undoubtedly be fascinating to see what he would bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

What do you think about Adam Driver playing Reed Richards? Let us know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!