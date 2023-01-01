Walt Disney World Resort is in the midst of several major construction projects.

At Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle/Run is set to open in the spring of 2023. The Tomorrowland attraction has been one of the most anticipated roller coasters since construction began several years ago. In addition, Splash Mountain will close permanently in January of 2023 and will transfer into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the popular coaster Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will close for extended refurbishment, scheduled for a reopening in the summer of 2023.

At EPCOT, World Celebration is currently under construction and expected to open in late 2023. The area will feature Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. In addition, there have been rumors that expansions could be coming to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the future.

However, one national publication claims that this may not be all.

Deadline is reporting that Kali River Rapids, which is set to close down for refurbishment on January 9, 2023, and as of now, has no reopening date, could be closing permanently. However, this is not confirmed by Disney, and the report gets wrong the closing date for Splash Mountain, as well.

The entertainment publication does not note any sources that have indicated this report to be true and, at this point, it would seem very unlikely for Kali River Rapids to be closing permanently, despite many Disney World Guests calling for a change at the attraction.

Here’s how Disney describes Kali River Rapids:

Raft Down a Rip-Roaring River Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!

You Will Get Wet You will surely get splashed on this attraction—and you may even get soaked. Guests wishing to remain dry are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, extra clothes or a towel to dry off. Lockers for mobile devices and other items you want to stay dry are located across from the entrance to Kali River Rapids and are available during your ride (on a first-come, first-served basis).

