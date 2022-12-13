Divisive Disney World Ride Closing Next Year

We just learned that Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is closing next year for a refurbishment. The ride will shut down on January 9, 2023, and as of now, has no reopening date.

To many, this ride is a fun-filled adventure, and for others, it’s a miserable experience that will leave you soaked for the rest of the day. If you’re not willing to get a little wet, you may want to avoid this one, as it has the chance to drench you in water. We constantly see people avoid this attraction while others look forward to cooling off on those hot and humid Florida days.

Trust us, it’s not just a more intense Splash Mountain. You may end up exiting the ride looking like you jumped in the pool.

Raft Down a Rip-Roaring River Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!