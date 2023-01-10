Key Disney Executive Slated to Be Feature Speaker at Upcoming Convention

Each year, SXSW (South by Southwest) holds an annual event with conferences and festivals in March. This is a time for professionals in industries such as music, film, technology, education, and culture to learn more about what’s going on in these industries. This is a perfect opportunity for people in these fields to attend sessions and exhibitions, as well as meet with others in their industry through professional development and networking opportunities.

Today, SXSW announced the featured speakers for this year’s conference, which include Eric André, Blxst, Josh D’Amaro, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Flowers, Gottmik, Nick Jonas, Martin Luther King III, Damon Lindelof, Eva Longoria, Alexis Ohanian, Maya Penn, Austin Russell, RZA, Dan Schulman, Cheryl Strayed, Jen Wong, and more.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will be presenting a session on storytelling at the Disney Parks. Here is the abstract for this session:

Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling

For nearly 70 years, Disney Parks has created happiness for millions through experiences that bring Disney’s beloved stories to life. Across its theme parks, hotels, cruises and adventures, Disney Parks has curated magical places around the world where a simple moment can become a treasured lifelong memory. The ‘Art & Science’ of storytelling is the secret to how Disney amazes its Guests and delivers memorable experiences. In this session, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will share how Disney’s storytelling techniques will build on its legacy of creativity and innovation for a world that can always use just a little more happiness.

This session announcement coincides well with Disney Parks’ timing on various projects, especially as the Parks had no shortage of announcements regarding renovations, new attractions, and shows. Today, for example, Disney announced the reopening date for TRON Lightcycle/RUN and the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime show at Magic Kingdom.

These announcements, as well as other modified and upcoming attractions such as Snow White’s Enchanted Wish and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, showcase Disney’s ability to adapt its storytelling and make it fresh to both returning Guests and new Guests experiencing the magic of the Parks for the first time.

The SXSW conference takes place from March 10-19 in Austin, Texas. However, the date for this session is listed as TBA as of now.

What do you think of all of Disney’s Park announcements in recent days?