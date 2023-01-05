Disney Unveils Massive Expansion Plan, Which Includes New Attractions

More permits have now been filed for a massive expansion coming to Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district. All three of the experiences are in walking distance of one another, and take Disney Park Guests on magical journeys at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland Park is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds. Next door, Disney California Adventure houses rides like The Incredicoaster, Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Radiator Springs Racers.

While visiting Disneyland, you have the opportunity to completely immerse yourself in the magic regardless of if you’re in a theme park, or if you’re in Downtown Disney enjoying some excellent food and shopping options.

Those options are about to get even bigger in the future.

Disney has filed several construction permits for a $5 million expansion to Downtown Disney.

A report from the Orange County Register indicates what the new expansion will entail:

“The commercial construction permits filed with the Anaheim Planning and Building Department call for a new 8,300-square-foot retail building with room for five shops. Also in the works: A new bathroom and employee break room. An event space with a 1,250-square-foot stage, shade structure and 21 lights are also in the plans, according to the permits.”

While the shops or attraction offerings for the event space with a stage have not been announced yet, this is a huge development as Disneyland continues to look to expand.

Downtown Disney’s West End– where this expansion will happen– was once envisioned as the fourth Disney hotel project, but was later canceled.

