Disney Announces Retired Attraction Making Grand Return!

A major festival is making its way back to Disneyland Resort, and with it, the return of a beloved attraction.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure host many special events throughout the year, including a Holiday celebration, Lunar New Year, Oogie Boogie Bash, and many others.

Just recently, Disney announced that the foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again return to feature the best of what California has to offer! This festival includes 12 festival marketplaces that feature a smorgasbord of sweet and savory foods along with creative cocktails, beer, wine and tasty non-alcoholic beverages. The best way to enjoy the eats of the festival is with a Sip and Savor pass, which will be available to purchase for this festival, as well!

The festival will take place from March 3 through April 25, 2023.

In addition, Disney Park Guests will find even more festival-inspired dishes at select restaurants throughout Disney California Adventure and special items will also be featured in the Downtown Disney District and at the Hotels of Disneyland Resort.

Family-friendly entertainment also returns to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival with appearances by the Jammin’ Chefs, Chef Goofy, and the “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” show. In addition, there will be even more exciting entertainment to check out on the Palisades Stage and the Paradise Gardens bandstand.

Guests of all ages will also enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, and artist events and signings.

Perhaps the biggest news of the announcement? The return of Soarin’ Over California.

The attraction was retired before finally being brought back last spring. Now, it’s returning again, for a limited time. This beloved Disneyland ride celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.

Disney’s official website describes Soarin’ Over California as “an exhilarating and epic adventure.” You’ve flown around the world, but there’s no place like home. Soarin’ Over California is back to thrill a whole new generation!

The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park. No matter your age, you’ll be unable to resist smiling on this pleasant journey filled with excitement, wonder and awe-inspiring vistas.

