Disney World Vacation Begins In Disaster, Travelers Forced to Sleep on the Floor

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Walt Disney World Cinderella Castle

Credit: Disney

This vacation for a group of Disney World fans almost did not happen after multiple hurdles got in their way.

mickey mouse in front of cinderella castle
Credit: Disney

A time for magic and memory-making, the Walt Disney World Resort is a bustling, whirlwind of a vacation. Across four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — and two water parks — Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach — Disney World offers so much for so many. Even if a lot of the company’s later changes have sparked some of the biggest upsets in Disney Parks’ history (looking at you, Splash Mountain, and Disney Genie+).

Spaceship Earth
Credit: Disney

However, despite contention over the direction of The Walt Disney Company’s Parks division, fans are hoping that newly reinstated CEO Bob Iger can tackle the concerns left in the wake of Bob Chapek’s leadership effort. By the looks of Park Pass reservations and attraction demand, Guests are definitely not put off too much by the added “stresses” of Disney World with millions still visiting year after year.

For one group of people, their dream Disney World vacation almost did not happen. According to reports, a group of special needs adults from Enrich Inc. out of Minneapolis were thrown off course by a snowstorm that threatened to turn their dream into a nightmare.

mom taking picture of two daughters by cinderella castle at disney world
Credit: Disney

Related: “Absolute Hell” as Guests at Disney World Resort Face Extreme Circumstances

The disaster occurred as the group was at the airport when a snowstorm caused them to be stuck on the ground for over 24 hours. They were boarded and removed from multiple aircraft before being told to wait out the snow and ice. On the special needs group, one staffer of Enrich Inc. said:

“They get frustrated and their frustration is 10 times the frustration we have because they don’t understand. They just want to go.”

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on their Festival of Fantasy — Disney Parade — float
Credit: Disney

The group has not attended for the previous three years due to the global pandemic. After the efforts to get the passengers off the ground, airport staff told the group they could use a conference room to sleep in — providing them with mats, blankets, and pillows to sleep on.

“That was a tough one. They are not used to not being in a safe bed and safe space and they were really brave because it was really hard. Some really pushed back and thought we can’t do that and it was like ‘yeah but we are already here and we’re going to be up in a couple of hours and they were all happy.”

Eventually, the group managed to take off over 24 hours later, and their Walt Disney World vacation could begin properly.

disney enchantment fireworks
Credit: Disney

Related: “Ride Is Destroyed”: Disney World Fans Cry Out Against Miserable State of Attraction

For travelers visiting Disney World at the start of 2023, the Resort will still be celebrating its 50th anniversary, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, which brought new offerings to the Disney Park including Cinderella Castle’s Disney Enchantment, Harmonious at World Showcase, and the return of Fantasmic! at Hollywood Studios.

Has your Disney vacation ever started with disaster? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!