Disney Fan Equates Ride Closure to Black Lives Matter Movement In Shocking Fan Art

We’ve covered Splash Mountain fan art in the months leading to its final closure, but none have caused as much controversy as this.

The disgraced water ride closed at Walt Disney World Resort on January 23 to prepare for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom in 2024. Construction has already begun on the Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme, though the ride has yet to close at Disneyland Resort.

Many fans praised The Walt Disney Company for finally erasing an homage to the widely-banned and problematic Song of the South (1946). Still, some refuse to acknowledge the racist history of the film and believe Disney should reverse course on the Princess Tiana takeover.

TikToker @poptownfan reacted to a shocking piece of art made by one such Splash Mountain fan:

In the digital painting, Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear look sad and defeated. They hold a makeshift sign reading “Br’er Lives Matter,” a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Horrible take,” the TikToker wrote. “I cannot believe someone seriously sat down and made this image.”

The Splash Mountain fan art went viral on TikTok, Twitter, and other platforms. Many were shocked that someone would compare the closing of a ride with what is considered racist history to a movement that aims to stop police violence and systematic inequality towards Black people.

“I can’t imagine loving the boring ass theming of a ride that much. ITS GOING TO BE SO MUCH BETTER,” said @beckybeans_.

“This artwork is mega cringe,” @ghostlygarindan agreed.

Others acknowledged that there is a middle ground between being sad to lose a Disney Park ride from childhood and accepting that it’s time for a change.

“People who acknowledge the nostalgia but r ready to let go>>people who act like splash is the holy grail💀💀,” @flxtcherrr wrote.

“I’m sad it’s gone bc it was a piece of my childhood,” @kengstrom echoed. “I got to ride it one last time but I’m happy to see changes happening within the parks.”

What do you think of this Splash Mountain fan art? Are you excited to head down to New Orleans on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?