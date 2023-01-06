In a post shared by u/BondCharacterNamePun on Reddit, the user comments that Disney Cast Members shouldn’t take action against line cutters and why they don’t in most cases. In their post, the user commented that when Guests bring this behavior up to Cast Members, “it’s extremely unlikely they’ll do something about it and, most importantly, that’s usually the correct choice.”

The original poster commented that Cast Members “aren’t paid enough to deal with the drama. Full stop,” and that those who take action in this will “likely be disciplined” as doing so could be counterproductive.

u/BondCharacterNamePun explained that even if a large party skipped the line ahead of you, your wait time would not increase significantly, as many attractions can handle thousands of Guests per hour. They continued to explain that, in contrast, if Cast Members decided to take action against the Guests skipping the line, the process of getting the people out of the line, explaining the situation, and reaching a resolution could significantly delay the lines.

Over 150 fellow Redditors have voiced their opinion on the matter, with many agreeing with the original poster that while it is frustrating to witness, escalating the situation could cause even longer delays for Guests in line, further hindering Park operations.

While it is hard to admit, it is true that, in most cases, Cast Members taking action against Guests skipping lines at Disney Parks could delay lines even more than just letting them through. However, the frustration this creates among Guests waiting in line could also cause more people to engage in this behavior if they see no consequences, creating an even bigger problem for an already violent and troubled environment at the Parks.

The subject is undoubtedly controversial, and if the problem continues, Disney will likely be forced to take action against this behavior, as it recently did at Disneyland.