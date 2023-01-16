Cast Members Allegedly Stealing Splash Mountain Props Ahead of Closure

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. Despite the #SaveSplashMountain campaign and even a petition, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will say goodbye to this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride. Princess Tiana is “almost there!”

As the final Guests board Splash Mountain, many have complained about frequent breakdowns and poorly-maintained animatronics. However, some Guests allege another issue with the ride – theft of props.

Last year, we reported on Disney Cast Members adding unauthorized scenes to the ride ahead of its closure. But some Guests claim that Disney employees are now stealing items from the ride. A “You Will Get Wet” sign went missing from the queue just last week.

Reddit user u/tdt0005 alleges that small items such as flower petals and fishing lures in the shape of a Hidden Mickey have disappeared from the ride.

“I’ve noticed CMs (I assume) have been stealing parts of Splash Mountain,” they wrote. “I thought how cool it would be to have a piece of the ride, but how they robbed people of seeing this on a ride already with half of the best effects not working for the last 5 years.”

Guests have assumed Disney Cast Members stole missing Splash Mountain props, but there is no proof that they were removed without permission.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!