Universal Ceases All Ticket Sales as Exclusive Event Reaches Capacity

No last-minute plans for this Universal Studios Park, as officials have ceased all ticket sales after an exclusive event reached capacity.

Universal Parks worldwide offer Guests some of the most exciting, innovative, and enjoyable experiences. Whether fans visit Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, or Universal Beijing, they will always encounter beloved characters, thrilling rides, fun attractions, delicious snacks, and so much more that will surely make every visit memorable. And with 2022 coming to an end, Universal Parks worldwide are the perfect destinations to welcome the new year in the most amazing way.

However, one Park has ceased all ticket sales as its exclusive Countdown 2023 event has reached its maximum capacity.

Guests eyeing Universal Studios Japan will be disappointed to learn that Party Passes for NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023, the Parks New Year’s Eve event, are all sold out. This means that Universal has ceased all ticket sales for the event online. In addition, theme park officials commented that Universal Studios Japan would not have ticket sales at the Park’s booths on the day of the event. The information was shared via Twitter on the official Universal Studios Japan (@USJ_Official) account.

NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023 will be the first New Year’s party at Universal Studios Hollywood in three years, as the Park was affected by COVID-19 closures and different measures. As stated by Universal, the event will gather “The whole year of the Park in one night” during a unique 26-hour event.

For the first time ever, Super Nintendo World will be a part of this exciting event, along with many popular attractions, character interactions, entertainment offerings, dance parties, and, of course, the countdown to welcome 2023. Some attractions will be temporarily unavailable due to maintenance closures, mainly during the first hours of 2023, like Super Nintendo World, which will be unavailable from 2 a.m. through 6:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023 will take place from December 31 at 7 p.m. through January 1, 2023, at 9 p.m.

While it’s too late to plan a last-minute visit to Universal Studios Japan for the NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023 event, Guests can still visit Universal Studios Hollywood, as tickets for the “Biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration” are still available online (as of this article’s publishing). While the California theme park is still gearing up for the opening of the first Super Nintendo World in America, Universal Studios Hollywood promises to be packed with entertainment offerings, fun, and memories to kick off 2023 in the most amazing way possible.

