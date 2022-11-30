Universal Announces “Biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration” Event

Universal Studios Hollywood just announced the “Biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration” coming to the California theme park this year.

2022 has brought countless memories for Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. As the year comes to an end, the California theme park has just announced its famous New Year’s Eve Celebration, EVE, which promises to be packed with entertainment offerings, fun, and memories to kick off 2023 in the most amazing way possible.

This year’s EVE will allow Guests to be a part of Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 31, where they can party until 2 a.m.

Universal Studios Hollywood states the following regarding this year’s EVE:

Fill your day with heart-pounding rides, shows and attractions, and then keep the thrills going into the night. Have fun and celebrate with multiple party areas featuring music, dancing, photo ops, drinks available for purchase and a midnight countdown celebration with fireworks. Make it a New Year you’ll never forget!

This year’s EVE celebrations at Universal Studios Hollywood will include “party areas” where Guests can dance the night away to different music genres, including:

“Latin Beats” – Latin favorites near Jurassic World – The Ride

“Electric New Year” – Electronic Dance Music at Springfield, U.S.A.

“Rock the Night” – Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop tunes at Universal Plaza

Party areas will also offer an assortment of specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and champagne available for Guests 21 and over to purchase.

The event will also include a special countdown celebration to midnight as Guests ring in the new year with a breathtaking fireworks display lighting up the sky above the California theme park. Some of the key viewing areas suggested by Universal are:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™

Springfield, U.S.A

Universal Plaza

Lower Lot

Unique photo opportunities will be scattered around the Park for Guests to visit and capture their memories of this exciting celebration.