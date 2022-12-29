Universal Orlando Excavating Remnants of Extinct Location

We hope you like Minions.

Earlier this year, Universal Orlando sadly announced that a beloved quick-service restaurant, Universal Studios Classic Monsters Cafe, would be permanently closing following a temporary closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This fell in line with the closure of Shrek 4-D as well.

This was just one of the many closures the Universal Orlando Resort announced this year, with another bombshell dropping just a few months ago regarding Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone.

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone houses multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet, but Universal revealed these would not be offered for much longer.

Select attractions and areas in the land will shut down for good on January 16, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few months left with these experiences. Thankfully, the E.T Adventure will remain in the Park among a few other attractions.

The Resort has been hard at work on renovating the space of the former Shrek 4-D attraction, with excavators on the scene now. Check out the photo shared by avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Excavator busy this morning next to Minions Cafe.

It was revealed earlier this year that a new Minions-themed attraction would be replacing Shrek 4-D at the Universal Orlando Resort. As Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) shared on Twitter, the new Minions-inspired attraction will open in Summer 2023 and will officially be named “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.”

This seemingly confirms the new cafe will be Minions-themed, as it would tie in nicely with this new attraction.

Universal is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monsters Land at Epic Universe, the massive theme park set to open in 2025, and there will undoubtedly be exciting and interactive dining experiences in this land when it opens.

