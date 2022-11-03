Universal Ceases Ticket Sales, Restricts Access to the Park

Guests looking to visit Universal Studios in the upcoming days may be shocked to learn that the Park has temporarily ceased ticket sales.

Unfortunately, Guests who want to visit Universal Studios Japan might be shocked to learn that the Park has temporarily ceased ticket sales after reaching the Park’s maximum capacity.

The Japanese Park shared the unfortunate announcement on Twitter (@USJ_Official), which reads:

About tickets for admission on 11/4 (Friday) The number of sales has reached the prescribed limit. No admission tickets will be sold at the ticket booth, online ticket store, or Lawson Ticket.

Please note that those who do not have a valid ticket for admission on the day will not be able to enter.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. There will be no annual pass sales for the first admission date of November 4th. Also, please note that we do not sell companion Studio Pass discounts for annual pass holders or birthday month companion Studio Pass discounts.

As of this article’s publishing, the official Universal Studios Japan website states that November 4 and November 5 are entirely sold-out dates but shows available tickets starting on November 6. It is essential to mention that this information can be updated anytime, as tickets for further dates could become unavailable if the Park reaches its maximum capacity again.

Universal’s Japanese Park continues to enforce strict control measures to prevent another outbreak of COVID-19, which caused this recent cease in ticket sales. Some of these measures include dated tickets, similar to Disney Parks’ reservation system, and two crowd-based systems to access certain areas of the Park, including Super Nintendo World — Area Timed Entry Ticket: Advance Booking and Area Timed Entry Ticket.

Per Universal’s website:

At Universal Studios Japan, the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. As such, we have adopted enhanced sanitation measures based on guidance from health care authorities and medical experts. These measures are in strict coherence with the “Themepark Infection Prevention Guidelines” and are informed by the current situation both in Japan and abroad.

Guests visiting the Park are required to wear a mask at all times in the Park and are advised to wash and disinfect their hands frequently during their visit. Social distancing is also advised, and Universal officials suggest Guests wear masks while traveling to the Park, whether on public transportation, in cars with multiple passengers, etc.