Autopsy Results Identify Human Remains On Universal Studios Park Property As Older Man

Police have uncovered more information after an autopsy on the skull and remains that were found on Universal Studios property after further searches uncovered an entire skeleton and associated clothing.

This report features discussion of human remains and descriptions that some may find disturbing.

Universal Studios itself has many theme parks around the world, six in total under the Universal Parks & Resorts umbrella. With Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Studios Florida), Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Beijing Resort, as well as themed water park Volcano Bay. Right now, many are excited for NBCUniversal’s brand new and much-anticipated Universal’s Epic Universe theme park to open, likely rivaling The Walt Disney Company’s theme park offerings such as the Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and the Disneyland Resort.

Instead of the joy and cheer that theme parks are supposed to bring to pleasure and thrill-seeking visitors ready to Ride the Movies, it’s come to light that park-goers have in fact been walking past a dead body to get to and from the theme park — for at least two years.

Now, after about a week of speculation, the judicial autopsy ordered on the human bones of an entire skeleton that were found within the Universal Studios theme park grounds, next to the welcome sign by the parking lot, have revealed new information on the disturbing situation. At first, many hoped that these discoveries were merely props for the Halloween Horror Nights event held at the theme park — but now the that has been ruled out entirely.

Following reports by Universal Studios Japan (USJ) park employees after the initial discovery of the deceased’s skull and teeth just outside the theme park proper located in Konohana Ward of Osaka City, police were seen on site with a search team and dogs scouring the cordoned off area, collecting an almost entire skeleton’s worth of human bones and sending the evidence in for a forensic autopsy to be conducted. Now, the results are in.

The deceased was identified as a male between the age of 60-70 years, with the autopsy results putting the time of death to approximately two years ago. The individual is reported to have had a height of 158cm (approximately 5’2 feet).

According to the police, clothing found to date on the Universal Studios Japan site include socks, a men’s belt, and black long trousers. Adding to the mystery, there was no evidence of fractures or external force applied to the bones — the individual’s flesh seemingly decomposed to the point where bruising and the like can no longer be identified.

Right now, police are planning to carry out a DNA test to fully identify the deceased, and hopefully bringing some closure those following this story, and especially to any existing family members. As before, police are not ruling out either intentional or unintentional cause of death.

The full news report by FNN in Japanese can be viewed here:

Inside the Magic will continue to cover this situation, as more details surface.

What do you think of these autopsy results on the bones found on Universal Studios grounds? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Popular intellectual properties at the Universal Studios parks are Jurassic Park and modern spinoff Jurassic World, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with its iconic Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley, and Hogwarts Castle ride, Ghostbusters, Marvel’s Spider-Man in New York City, DreamWorks’ Shrek and Madagascar, Illumination’s Minions with their Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride, and older properties like Back to the Future, and JAWS. Even anime and cartoon mascots feature in their parks, like Attack on Titan and Hello Kitty, as well as video game properties like Nintendo’s Mario and Pokemon franchises, like at wildly popular Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan.