Universal Orlando Guest Heartbroken After Being Forced to Throw Out Snacks Needed Due to Medical Condition

One of the most common money-saving tips for any Theme Park vacation is to bring your own snacks and drinks. But for some Guests with allergies or other medical conditions, it’s a lifesaving necessity.

That was the case for u/BigRobMobile, who packed two bananas and a bag of almonds for their visit to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. However, security Team Members confiscated the Guest’s food.

“I thought this would be fine because It’s a small snack and I also have Hypoglycemia but security confiscated my items even after I told them about my condition,” the Guest wrote.

Unfortunately, the Guest had to leave the Theme Parks early because they were starting to feel light-headed and couldn’t find any snacks to eat.

“I looked around the park for other alternatives but couldn’t find anything that would work (I don’t eat any processed sugars for various other health reasons) I started to feel light headed and had to leave the park early,” the Guest explained. “I only had a 1 day pass and am pretty disappointed that I missed out on certain things.”

According to Universal Orlando Resort’s rules, small snacks are permitted. Additionally, any food required for medical purposes is allowed:

We offer a variety of food options at all of our restaurants and concession stands. However, we understand that guests may need to bring outside food and drinks. Please note the following guidelines: Acceptable Items

Bottled Water (maximum 2 liters)

Small snacks that do not require heating

Any food required for medical purposes and medically-indicated nutritional supplements

Any food required for special dietary needs

Baby food/baby formula

Soft-sided insulated bags no larger than 8.5″ wide x 6″ high x 6″ deep

Many Universal Studios fans said the experience was unusual and the Guest should contact Customer Service for a resolution. The Guest hasn’t updated their post with a response from Universal Orlando Resort.

Have you ever had issues bringing food into Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Theme Park operations.