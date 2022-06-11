Guest Ends Up In Hospital Due to Food Allergy, Says Disney Needs to “Do Better”

One Disney World Guest and Annual Passholder, who wishes to remain anonymous, is sharing an unfortunate incident that occurred recently to raise awareness and hopefully have things changed when it comes to food allergies in the Disney Parks.

The Disney World Guest and Annual Passholder went to La Crêperie de Paris in EPCOT and asked for a gluten free crepe as they have a gluten allergy. “I went to the crepe restaurant in EPCOT today and was promised it was modified gluten free. It was not,” the Guest said.

“I was vomiting, heart rate skyrocketed, and block pressure skyrocketed,” they continued. The Guest explained that they also have a rare auto-inflammatory disease, which complicates the gluten free allergy reaction and causes their body to attack healthy joints, causing extreme mobility issues, which is why this Guest had to go to the hospital to be treated.

The anonymous Guest ended up having to go to the hospital to be treated. Luckily, the staff was very good about communicating and continued to ask the Guest what they needed in order to feel better. However, this should have never happened, especially since the Guest is always upfront and overly cautious when it comes to their allergy.

“A whole day wasted. And now I’m scared to eat Disney food. It’s just sad,” the Guest told Inside the Magic.

“This is the third time in my life this has happened at Disney where I have been given my allergen. I even ask every single time after the food is delivered to reassure it is gluten free even though it has the stick in it,” they continued. “I’m over cautious and do everything right with my allergy. Do better Disney. A very sad and loving Passholder.”

The anonymous Guest wants to make it very clear that they are not trying to bash Disney in any way. They are a Passholder and love visiting the theme parks; Disney is even referred to as their second home. With that being said, they still feel Disney needs to do better when it comes to food allergies as this Guest was overly cautious about receiving a gluten free crepe, and ended up in the hospital all day long due to this mistake.

When it comes to food allergies, the Walt Disney World website states:

At Walt Disney World Resort, we take great pride in providing choice and variety for Guests with special dietary requests. You can request to speak with a chef or a special diets-trained Cast Member at most table-service and select quick-service restaurants. In most cases, no advance arrangements are needed. While restaurants take reasonable efforts to accommodate dietary requests, we cannot guarantee that they will be able to meet all requests.

If you ever experience something unfortunate at Walt Disney World, be sure to tell a nearby Cast Member or contact Guest Services.