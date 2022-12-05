Disney World So Crowded That Guests Are Using Apple AirTags to Track Their Kids

Summer vacation and the Holiday season are the two most crowded times at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests can expect to battle intense crowds, hours-long lines, and inflated Genie+ prices as Christmas gets closer. Disney Park Pass Reservations are already sold out for New Year’s Day at Magic Kingdom!

As crowds increase, some parents are taking desperate measures to keep track of their kids at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. Kelli Ann (@kelukalou) shared a video of her protective measures on TikTok:

In the video, Kelli Ann attaches an Apple Airtag tracker to her daughter’s leggings while riding a Disney bus. “What a world we live in,” Kelli Ann wrote. “Sad but necessary.”

Unexpectedly, the video received thousands of views and likes. Many other parents said they’d taken similar actions or planned to on their next visit.

“I got one for my dad, too,” @kmart9869 said. “The locations are ridiculously accurate. I can find it in small locations with lots of people around, love it!”

“I can’t blame you. Was at magic kingdom yesterday & it was absolutely insane. I literally held on to my 10 yr bc I was afraid she’d get separated,” @nicoleashley_87 wrote.

“I’m currently [at] disney world, it’s wild out here,” @riddlesick commented.

Others disagreed with Kelli Ann’s method. “Not necessary at disney at all,” @caitlynashleymomof3 said. “Literally disney has the biggest security of all theme parks,” @royalesaat agreed.

“I think this is a great idea. but you shouldn’t share where you put it,” @lizmelissa0 argued. But Kelli Ann explained that she changes the location of the AirTag each day.

However, as many commenters pointed out, Apple strongly recommends against using AirTags to track kids. In an interview with Fast Company, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice President of worldwide iPhone product marketing, said the product was not designed to track people or pets and recommended an Apple Watch instead.

While others can’t track your AirTag, it will alert other iPhones if the AirTag is around for long enough. But Kelli Ann, and many parents, feel security is worth the risk.

“The only alert is that ‘an air tag is traveling with you’ — literally. That is it. You cannot locate it and track it,” she wrote.

Would you use an Apple AirTag to track your children at Disney Parks?